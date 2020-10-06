MILTON — The Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation center "failed to ensure one of two residents received adequate hydration to maintain electrolyte balance," according to a report issued this week on the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) website. The resident subsequently passed away after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The latest report, a patient care survey dated Aug. 26, was released two weeks after another report which said the center "failed to implement measures to prevent and/or contain COVID-19."
Since the onset of a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility in August, the DOH is reporting that 35 residents have died of the virus.
The DOH has also confirmed that 108 residents and 56 staff members contracted COVID-19.
The Aug. 26 survey said that on Aug. 27 a registered nurse told the DOH the Milton facility has not had written policies or protocols regarding hydration guidelines reviewed since May 2009.
The report said on Aug. 1 nursing center staff contacted an on-call physician after a resident was unable to swallow. The physician ordered a COVID-19 test, which came back as positive.
At 3 p.m. Aug. 2, the report said staff had withheld the resident's medication due to "increased tiredness."
At 11:14 p.m. Aug. 4, the resident was noted to be confused with "little verbalization." Her temperature was 99.9 degrees. A registered nurse ordered laboratory testing, a puree diet with liquids and a steroid to prevent inflammation.
A documentation at 12:35 a.m. Aug. 5 noted the resident did not speak or smile, "she only responded with a slight moan" and "was listless and lethargic."
"Staff attempts to have her consumer nectar thick fluids failed as she would not attempt to use the straw," the report said. "When staff utilized a spoon, most of the fluid ran out of her mouth."
An Aug. 5 laboratory test revealed a elevated sodium and blood urea nitrogen levels, which are indications of possible dehydration. A physician ordered the lab tests to be repeated on Aug. 7.
"The facility was unable to provide progress note documentation to substantiate that any physician or physician extender physically assessed (the resident) after Aug. 4," the report said.
According to the report, on Aug. 6 a nurse case manager reported the resident was having a "fast decline with end-of-life measures to be considered if increasing decline."
"There was no evidence that the writer of Aug. 6, 2020, documentation discussed the decision for comfort measures with (the resident's) responsible party," the report said.
At 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7, the report said staff received a report that the resident had "critical laboratory results." An on-call physician directed staff to contact the resident's family to determine if they wanted her to be transferred to a hospital.
Family requested the resident continue to be treated at the nursing center, the report said.
The resident's daughter was interviewed by the DOH at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The daughter said she was told that if the resident went to the hospital staff there would "ship her back" to the facility and "put tubes down her."
The report also said the daughter was told the resident could not be given intravenous fluids.
"Review of (the resident's) physician orders indicated no new treatments implemented in response to the critical lab results," the report said. "There was no evidence of any new interventions directed at ensuring (the resident) consumed sufficient fluid intake."
The resident received no fluids Aug. 8-10. The report said she stopped breathing, and had no blood pressure or respiration as of 6 a.m. Aug. 10.
The center's regional director of operations at 1:15 p.m. Aug. 24 confirmed there was no evidence the facility discussed "specific end-of-life care wishes" with the resident's primarily responsible party.
A regional nurse told the DOH on Aug. 24 that the resident was treated within her advance directives.
"The facility as unable to provide an advance directive... or other documented evidence either (the resident) or her responsible party declined end-of-life care, such as artificial hydration or artificial nutrition," the report said.
The report directed that by Sept. 30 the facility review and validate completed Physician Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment (PLOTS) paperwork for all residents.
The facility was also directed to educate all nursing staff on hydration needs and documentation.
A separate DOH report dated Aug. 26 and released this week said the center was found to be in compliance with its COVID-19 Focused Emergency Preparedness Survey.
A second report said a COVID-19 Focused Infection Control Survey and four complaint surveys conducted Aug. 26 identified deficient practice.
"The facility was in compliance with 42 CRF 483.30 Subpart B Requirements for Long Term Care Facilities infection control regulations and has implemented the CMS and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended practices to prepare for COVID-19, " that report said.
No further details on that report were released.
