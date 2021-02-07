I-80 death investigation ongoing

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are investigating the death of an unidentified female.
A brief release issued by Tpr. Tyler Watson Sunday afternoon indicated the body was found sometime between Saturday and Sunday at the Interstate 1-80 off ramp at mile marker 199, the Mile Run exit, White Deer Township, Union County.
Watson noted in his release that further information on the investigation will be forthcoming.
PennDOT announced Sunday morning that the ramp was closed, but did not provide a reason for the closure. The ramp was announced to have been opened just after 1 p.m.
