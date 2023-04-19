Charley Kister

Charley Kister, a third-grade student, led the Pledge of Allegiance during Tuesday’s Milton school board meeting.

 MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

MILTON — Milton’s borough’s chief of police will serve as the Milton Area School District’s head football coach for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.

“From a board perspective, and from a community perspective, we recognize that the hiring of a football coach is a very public, very important aspect of what we’re doing,” said Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart. “I want to thank Coach (Phil) Davis for, I think, it’s two decades he coached for the district and his, I believe, seven years as head coach.”

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.