MILTON — Milton’s borough’s chief of police will serve as the Milton Area School District’s head football coach for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.
“From a board perspective, and from a community perspective, we recognize that the hiring of a football coach is a very public, very important aspect of what we’re doing,” said Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart. “I want to thank Coach (Phil) Davis for, I think, it’s two decades he coached for the district and his, I believe, seven years as head coach.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, school board members accepted a resignation turned in by Davis. However, members were split on a vote to approve a new head football coach for the 2023-2024 year.
Board members Stephanie Strawser, Joshua Hunt and Lindsay Kessler voted no on a motion to approve police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer as the head football coach for the 2023-2024 year. Board members Christine Rantz, Andrew Frederick, Joel Harris and Brett Hosterman voted in favor. Eric Moser only voted present.
“I’ve had people that have said no comment or present and I have allowed them to put that on the record and recorded in the minutes because I can’t force anyone to vote a particular way,” said district Solicitor Carl Beard.
According to Beard, five votes are needed for matters relating to the hiring of personnel.
“Some solicitors say you can do it in four votes. However, I’ve been doing this for 36 years as the in-house counsel for (the Pennsylvania School Board Association) and I’ve always gone with five votes, even for coaches,” said Beard.
In an amended motion to approve Zettlemoyer as the interim football coach for the remainder of the 2022-2023 year, the board voted unanimously in favor. The interim coach is a volunteer position.
As head coach, Zettlemoyer would have been paid $8,166.
Davis, a retired state trooper, will continue as a criminal justice instructor in the district.
In other business, the board approved:
• The resignation of Catherine Temple, school social worker, effective May 25.
• Hiring: John Loss, custodian, $13.25 per hour; and Jennifer Yocum, school psychologist, $63,497.
Charley Kister, a third grader, was named April Citizen of the Month. She led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
Other students recognized were: Jared Lehman, Rotary Student of the Month; Ephraim Langdon, Outstanding Senior; Abbey Moser, athletics; Isaiah Day, Rotary Student of the Month; Seth Yoder, Outstanding Senior; Nadilee Mitch, White Deer Elementary Student of the Month; Joleigh Stump, Baugher Elementar Student of the Month; Hayden Snyder, middle school Student of the Month; and Eli Russell, high school student of the Month.
The following staff members were recognized: W. Bryan Black, Elementary Teacher of the Year; Kristen Dolan, Secondary Teacher of the Year; Laura Spangler, Library Paraprofessional of the Year; Stephanie Stump, Panther Pride Award winner.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.