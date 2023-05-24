Literacy association presents scholarships

MIFFLINBURG — The Keystone State Literacy Association (KSLA) Susquehanna Valley has announced the recipients of its annual student scholarships — Mackenzie Adams and Gabrielle Wetzel.
Adams, a senior at Line Mountain High School, was the recipient of the $200 high school scholarship. She plans to attend Bloomsburg University to major in elementary education.
“I want to be the teacher that leaves a mark on the future generation through their academics and brings out the full potential in every child. Education is what matters in life and is the basis of what society needs to flourish.”
Wetzel attends Bloomsburg University and was the recipient of the $300 college scholarship. She is majoring in Early Childhood Education/Special Education. In her essay, Gabrielle wrote that it is important that children know “that they are loved, cared about and respected…You want to make their experience at school one that they remember years later. I aspire to be the teacher that students think back to one day and remember the impact that I had in their life.” She recalled the impact some of her teachers had on her. “I saw how much passion they had for teaching and it made me want to chase that passion as well.”
Mary Keiser, chairperson of the KSLA Susquehanna Valley Scholarship Committee, presented the scholarship awards during the Celebrate Literacy Awards Banquet held on May 4. Congratulations to both and may they have successful careers in education.
KSLA Susquehanna Valley is an organization whose mission is to promote reading and literacy.
Each year, KSLA Susquehanna Valley awards a $200 scholarship to an area high school senior who will be majoring in education in college and a $300 scholarship to a college junior in an area college/university majoring in education.
If you would like to partner with KSLA SV by donating to the scholarship fund, send checks made payable to KSLA Susquehanna Valley. In the memo line write Scholarship Fund. Mail checks to: Mary Keiser at 414 Green St., Mifflinburg PA 17844.
