Literacy association presents scholarships

Mary Keiser, center, chairperson of the KSLA Susquehanna Valley Scholarship Committee, presented the scholarship awards to Gabrielle Wetzel, left, and Mackenzie Adams, right.

 PROVIDED BY KAY POETH

MIFFLINBURG — The Keystone State Literacy Association (KSLA) Susquehanna Valley has announced the recipients of its annual student scholarships — Mackenzie Adams and Gabrielle Wetzel.

Adams, a senior at Line Mountain High School, was the recipient of the $200 high school scholarship. She plans to attend Bloomsburg University to major in elementary education.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.