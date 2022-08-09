LEWISBURG — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA recently announced Singercise, a therapeutic class for people living with Parkinson’s disease, would be offered in-person and online.

Singercise will be offered from 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays from Aug. 15 to Dec. 19 at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Online classes will be available from 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays from Aug. 15 to Dec. 19 via Zoom. There will be no class on Labor Day Monday, Sept. 5.

