LEWISBURG — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA recently announced Singercise, a therapeutic class for people living with Parkinson’s disease, would be offered in-person and online.
Singercise will be offered from 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays from Aug. 15 to Dec. 19 at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Online classes will be available from 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays from Aug. 15 to Dec. 19 via Zoom. There will be no class on Labor Day Monday, Sept. 5.
Singercise targets smaller muscles involved in speaking and singing with the hopes of improving speech, respiration and swallowing, all while providing a source of social support in a fun and engaging setting.
Classes are led by board-certified music therapist Alysha Suley, a member of the American Music Therapy Association and the International Association for Music and Medicine.
Singercise, offered at no charge, is open to individuals of all physical ability and fitness levels who have Parkinson’s disease. It is supported by a community grant from the Parkinson's Foundation.
