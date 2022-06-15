Fedder among Laurel Queen candidates

MILTON — Rising Milton Area High School senior senior Kendall Fedder is among 27 candidates for Laurel Queen.
The contestants will participate in a parade scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, in Wellsboro. The queen’s coronation ceremony will follow at 6:30, in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre, in Wellsboro.
During all three years of high school, she has been: On the honor roll; named a tri-athlete; and was on the varsity basketball and softball teams. She played golf in 10th and 11th grades, and will continue to pay in her senior year. She was a cheerleader in ninth grade.
Fedder packaged meals for a missions trip to Haiti in 11th grade. She helped at the open house during her freshman, and and was involved in trunk-or-treat, the anti-bullying assembly, and a local soup kitchen in ninth grade. She is active in her church and youth group, at Buffalo Community Church.
For the past two years, she has been employed at the Plush Salon in Lewisburg working as a receptionist, and, working as a social media assistant for a social media platform entrepreneur.
Fedder is the daughter of Todd and Jo-Ellen Fedder of Milton. She is the granddaughter of Jim Chappel, and Randy and Georgia Fedder of Milton, and Carla Fedder of Bloomsburg.
She has two brothers, Hunter and Carter Fedder of Milton. Her hobbies include playing piano, participating in the youth group at her church, and playing sports.
After graduating in 2023, she plans to attend Rosendale Bible College, in Ohio, to earn a degree in business administration and theology. Her goal is to work in ministry.
