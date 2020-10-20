DANVILLE — A 28-year-old woman from the Danville area was killed after being struck by a pickup truck Tuesday along Route 54 in Montour County.
According to a release issued by Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn, Gloria Hutchinson was killed after running into the path of a pickup truck near the intersection of Route 54 and Montour Street, Danville.
The pickup was driven by Frederick Wagner, of Baltimore, Md., Lynn said. Wagner swerved the truck in an attempt to avoid striking Hutchinson, who died of multiple blunt force injuries.
Lynn said standard toxicology tests are being performed.
In addition to Lynn, Deputy Coroner Eamon Shoff responded to the scene. Also responding were the Danville Police Department, Mahoning Township Police Department, Danville Fire Department and Danville Fire Police.
