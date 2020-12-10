MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Lancaster girl allegedly assaulted several staff members at North Central Secure Building, Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 10:03 p.m. Dec. 8.
The girl allegedly struck, bit, scratched, spit and coughed on four victims, three of whom are from Danville and one from Shamokin. The girl tested positive for COVID-19, police noted, and was attempting to spread the virus.
The girl has been charged through the Montour County Probation Office, troopers noted.
