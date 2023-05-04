LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club is once again kicking off its Flags for Heroes campaign.
The campaign is a fundraising effort by the club to not only express gratitude towards those who have meant a great deal in our lives, but also a great way to give back to the community.
“The idea was brought back to Lewisburg from Rotarian and former District Gov. Swan Stull, who got the idea while visiting the Lewis, Delaware Rotary, which was doing a similar fundraising event,” explained Susan Jamison, past Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary president.
Through the fundraiser, community members elect a hero from their lives, and have an American flag placed in their honor or memory along Route 15, near the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau in Kelly Township, Union County.
“Heroes can be essential workers, first responders, teachers, military service members, friends or family members, anyone who may be a hero to us,” Jamison said. “We ask a $50 donation to place a flag in honor of that hero among the display.
“The flags are usually, weather depending, placed out along Route 15 the Friday of Memorial Day weekend and they are flown there until June 14, which is Flag Day.”
Money raised through the display is donated back to the community, including youth initiatives.
Jamison said the fundraiser has been going on for the past nine years.
“The first year we did this was 2014. We raised $5,750 that year. We also had to purchase 150 flags, which then allowed us to give $500 to four different non-profit organizations,” said Jamison.
“Last year, we raised $9,910 and gave $2,000 to four different non-profit organizations, and the remainder was primarily used to support our focus on youth,” she continued. “Our club honors a SUN Tech student each month from September through May, and they receive a certificate and a check. We also send local high school students to Rotary’s Youth Leadership Academy held in June.”
Organizations which have benefitted from the fundraiser include the Donald Heiter Community Center, Lewisburg/Milton Meals on Wheels, Transitions of PA, Evangelical Community Hospital, Union County Giving Closet, DIG Furniture Bank and Beacon Free Shop.
“Since its inception, we have donated a total of $42,000 to 20 different local non-profits,” Jamison said.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
