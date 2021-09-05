DANVILLE – Service 1st Federal Credit Union held its 27th Annual Charity Golf Tournament Friday, Aug. 27, at Frosty Valley Resort in Danville. During the tournament, Service 1st presented two local charities with donations totaling $40,000.
“Our annual charity golf outing was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic,” said Bill Lavage, president/CEO, Service 1st. “It was heartwarming to see the 150 people who golfed or volunteered at our outing this year. With their support, we raised $40,000 for two local non-profit organizations. It is a wonderful feeling to know we have all worked together to make this possible.”
Beneficiaries of the 27th Annual Service 1st Golf Outing included Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) and Evangelical Community Hospital Children’s Health and Wellness Program.
“It is always great to see a community come together for a common cause of supporting local groups that benefit everyone,” said Jeff Balestrini, chair, Service 1st Annual Charity Golf Tournament Committee and chief lending officer, Service 1st. “Since last year’s golf tournament was canceled due to COVID-19, everyone seemed even more enthusiastic to support this year’s event. We are extremely grateful for everyone that helped us raise the proceeds that in turn are donated to these very worthy causes.”
Since 1994, Service 1st’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament has raised $553,500 to benefit area charities. In 2020, Service 1st made the difficult decision to cancel the golf outing due to the pandemic. This year’s tournament included 136 golfers, numerous volunteers, sponsors, and fellow credit unions.
