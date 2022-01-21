LEWISBURG — Lewisburg’s mayor made it clear Thursday night that change was not a spectator sport.
Kendy Alvarez, elected mayor in 2021, led a Bucknell University talk titled “My Ancestor’s Wildest Dreams.” The presentation was part of a week of discussions, workshops, artwork and performances acknowledging the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Alvarez spoke openly about immigrating with her family from Trinidad and Tobago to Lewisburg when she was 5 years old. She not only credited her family, with an amalgam of influences, but also the “melting pot” culture of the two-island nation for shaping her worldview.
“Everything about my cultural identity exists in a blended way,” Alvarez told the gathering. “My family reunion photos could be a center-page ad layout for ‘United Colors of Benetton’ in 1989.”
But in the United States, Alvarez said assimilation was stressed at the time, which resulted in her taking speech lessons to ease a “too heavy” accent and slowing the tendency to speak too rapidly. Wider attention to diversity, inclusion and equity in the American culture was yet to come.
King’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” was recalled for the civil rights leader’s frustration with “the white moderate more concerned with order than justice.” Alvarez asked the gathering to consider her both a dreamer and a revolutionary.
Alvarez recalled a time in middle school when she joined the wrestling team. Though her first three weeks of practice were brutal, Alvarez pinned an opponent in a 110-pound match and “retired” undefeated.
Rather than being directly inspired by “I Have a Dream,” considered one of King’s signature speeches, Alvarez referred to “A Dream Deferred,” by Langston Hughes.
“We are a generation removed from the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech,” Alvarez said. “I think we have to consider what has happened to history and what has been deferred.”
Action was needed to realize King’s dream, Alvarez said, or society may face a time when the dream is not advanced peacefully.
Alvarez, a 2006 Bucknell graduate, noted that her civic involvement began during the 2014 Heart of Lewisburg Arts Festival. She saw a need to unify some of the efforts among participants.
Alvarez added that financial literacy could be one of the most effective tools toward advancing equity in a complex society.
She speculated a “disadvantaged” cohort may be less likely to blame “others” if they know more about the workings of economics, business and money.
“Mighty Causes Calling: Community, Coalition and Radical Revolution,” the theme for Bucknell University’s “MLK Week,” will continue over the weekend and into the week ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.