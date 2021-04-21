LEWISBURG — The resignation of Michael Brody, Ward 1 representative on Lewisburg Borough Council, was accepted “with regret” on Tuesday night.
Brody, who was not part of the online council meeting, had been on council since February 2020 and the departure of Luis Medina. The resignation was effective Friday, April 30, leaving an unexpired term through the remainder of the year.
A replacement, Bena Trahan, was appointed dependent upon the departure of Brody. It was noted that Brody was free to rescind his resignation and that Trahan could decline accepting the council appointment.
Trahan, currently on the Lewisburg Planning Commission, was endorsed by Elijah Farrell, Ward 4 representative.
Elsewhere, council approved $4,990 from the general fund for outdoor items associated with the Open Air Initiative of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. It included seating for outdoor dining, deemed successful a year ago with improvements on the way for 2021.
Bill Lowthert, Lewisburg Borough manager, said the Public Works/Police Committee has directed the Central Keystone Council of Governments to look at enforcement of a sidewalk condition ordinance on additional streets.
Lowthert said the borough has fined some property owners over sidewalk conditions, but preferred to work with owners before going to citations or fines. He added liens can be issued against properties with some of the worst sidewalks, but usually only when there is a borough project on that street.
The alleged violator and the borough may then find they have a common problem.
“In general, there is a lack of concrete contractors in the area,” Lowthert said. “Property owners are having trouble getting them scheduled. But the borough is in the same position trying to get somebody to schedule it.”
Sidewalk condition enforcement was started in 2018 focusing on Market, Third and Seventh streets, Lowthert said. Enforcement was relaxed a bit during the 2020 start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Side streets have since been looked at.
Lowthert said the borough can also cite property owners under the quality of life ordinance if they do not respond.
