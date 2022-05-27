State Police at Selinsgrove Two-vehicle crash
SPRING TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 6:34 a.m. May 25 along Stage Road, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by Karalee Green, 41, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was unable to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2009 Thomas school bus driven by Kegan Pontius, 22, of Mifflinburg.
Criminal mischief
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Colleen Holohan, 56, of Lewisburg, reported that someone loosened lug nuts on her 2003 Ford Explorer.
The incident was reported at 3 p.m. May 20 at 320 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Arson
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers have determined that two separate fires which occurred in vacant buildings at the Selinsgrove Center, 1000 Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County, were arson.
The fires occurred May 18 and May 24, with no injuries being reported.
Anyone with information on the fires should call troopers at 570-368-5700 or 570-374-8145.
One-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 62-year-old Williamsport man was injured in a crash which occurred at 8:58 a.m. May 22 along Commerce Park Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Albert Faust went off the roadway at a curve and struck a pole. Faust, who was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, was transported to UPMC Williamsport for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.
One-vehicle crash
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — A 38-year-old North Carolina man escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 5:58 a.m. May 16 along Route 15, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2020 Freightliner driven by Daniel Joachin was carrying 20,000 pounds of chocolate when the load shifted, causing the trailer to fishtail. Joachin lost control, causing the Freightliner to travel down a grass ditch and overturn.
Harassment
MONTOURSVILLE — A 15-year-old Montoursville boy has been charged after troopers said he struck a 40-year-old Montoursville woman with a closed fist, in the back of the head.
The woman, troopers said, was transported to UPMC Williamsport for treatment. The incident occurred at 4:34 p.m. May 20 along Chestnut Street, Montoursville.
Theft by deception
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Jeremy Gray, 37, of Montgomery, reported being the victim of an unemployment scam.
The report was made at noon May 14 at 262 Montgomery St., Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.