LEWISBURG — The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), has granted three-year reaccreditation to the cancer program at Evangelical Community Hospital.
To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.
Evangelical’s original accreditation of its cancer program from the CoC came in 2018. A most recent site-visit by the CoC affirmed the hospital and the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health continue to maintain a high-standard for its cancer patients.
At Evangelical, patients who receive cancer care have access to clinical trials, genetic counseling, and patient-centered services including psycho-social support and a patient navigation process.
Daria Keyser, DO, general surgeon at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, chairs the Cancer Committee at the Hospital.
“All CoC accredited facilities, including Evangelical, maintain a cancer registry and contribute to the National Cancer Data Base (NCDB), a joint program of the CoC and American Cancer Society," Keyser said. "This nationwide oncology outcomes collective is the largest clinical disease registry in the world. Data on all types of care are traced and analyzed through the NCDB and used to explore trends in cancer care.”
As part of the reaccreditation, Evangelical has access to the information derived from this greater database and can use the valuable insight to continue to enhance quality improvement efforts for treatment plans covering a wide range of cancers for its patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.