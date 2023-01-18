NEW COLUMBIA — The annual North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA) rides on the North Shore and Union County Industrial Railroads for Toys for Tots was held in November. There were 21 motor cars, one coming all the way from Missouri.
Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) and North Shore Railroad President Jeb Stotter visited with the railcar riders along their path, and expressed thanks for the effort put forth.
On the Saturday excursion, the group of cars left Northumberland and headed east to Danville, picking up toys and monetary donations along the way. A very large crowd welcomed the riders at Danville with donations, and the motor cars were quickly filled with toys. The railroad provided two-high rail trucks which were nearly filled to capacity.
The next official stop was Rupert, where another large crowd waited. In Catawissa, another large pile of toys was loaded, provided by a local family and the nearby VFW post. Bloomsburg was the next destination, where several families waited at various crossings with even more donations.
In Berwick, the tracks go down the middle of the street. People were coming up to the cars from both sides with armfuls of donations.
On Sunday, the cars were set on the rail at the White Deer fire station. They traveled north to Allenwood, turned around, and headed south. On through West Milton and Lewisburg, quick stops were made at Dunkin’ Donuts and the Roller Mills. Donations were light. This is a new ride in this area. The group hopes donation turnout will improve in the future.
When the cars arrived in Winfield, the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department and most of the citizens of Winfield met the cars with their arms full of toys, and hands full of cash and checks.
More than 1,100 toys and $3,646 were donated to the Toys for Tots campaign.
The group traveled more than 100 miles.
Stottard said the NARCOA ride will be held Nov. 18-19, 2023.
Go to NARCOA.ORG for information about motor cars and their operation.
