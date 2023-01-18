NEW COLUMBIA — The annual North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA) rides on the North Shore and Union County Industrial Railroads for Toys for Tots was held in November. There were 21 motor cars, one coming all the way from Missouri.

Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) and North Shore Railroad President Jeb Stotter visited with the railcar riders along their path, and expressed thanks for the effort put forth.

