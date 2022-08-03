EXCHANGE — Members of the Anthony Township 4-H Club recently participated in a Public Speaking event.
The speakers and their topics included: Emilie Miller, horses; Reuben Crist, parts of an egg; Katelyn Miller, how to report a plant; Damian Brown, small engines; and Elaina Tyson, cotton candy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.