Marriage licenses
• Melissa Etzel, 49, of Shamokin, and Eric Rumfelt, 45, of Shamokin.
• Cassidy Pantalone, 25, of Ralpho Township, and Chase Tillett, 26, of Franklin Township.
Deed transfers
• Charles W. Diehl and Marcia L. Diehl to Lehen LLC, property in Lewis Township, $764,143.15.
• Justin L. Waycaster and Katie Anne Waycaster to Deborah J. Waycaster, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Lester T. Miller and Toni L. Miller to Lester Miller Irrevocable Grantor Turst and Penny L. Newcomer trustee, property in Delaware towsnhip, $1.
• Lester T. Miller and Toni L. Miller to Lester Miller Irrevocable Grantor Turst and Penny S. Newcomer trustee, property in Milton, $1.
• Clyde M. Smith and Beth E. Smith to Clyde M. Smith and Beth M. Smith Residential Real Estate Protector Trust, property in McEwensville, $1.
• Gregory H. Trautman and Karen K. Trautman to Harry F. Cromley Jr. and Kathleen A. Cromley, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Eli K. Dehart to Eli K. Dehart and Kathryn A. Dehart, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Mary Z. Dehart estate and Christian C. Trate to Eli K. Dehart, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Jane E. Bates to David A. Peifer and Charley Heintzelman, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $315,000.
• G&G Atlas Properties LLC to Justin COles, property in Ralpho Township, $259,000.
• Jason Parker and Coryn Parker to Jason Parker, properyt in Moutn Carmel, $1.
• Albert A. Bogetti to Albert A. Bogetti, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Paulino Real Estate LLC to Luis D. Jimenez de Leon property in Mount Carmel, $32,000.
• Mark D. Henderson to Adi Beraha, property in Coal Township, $1.
8 Main Street Rei LLC to Patricia Ciancia and Donald Geise, property in Coal Township, $17,500.
• Jeremy Yacobacci to Briankyyurilenia Santos Canela, property in Mount Carmel $1.
• Vanessa L. Ivey-Askey to Mariluz Rojas, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Kenneth F. Reigle and Judy J. Reigle to Michael A. Tatar and Alysta K. Manning, property in Point Township, $1.
• Andrea L. Newbury estate and Joel R. Newbury executor to Donald W. Whitmer and Tessa R. Whitmer, property in Point Township, $165,000.
• Elvy Paulino Reynoso to Jordany Minaya, property in Coal Township, $16,000.
• Stephen G. McHale and Linda M. McHale to McHale Primary Residence and Asset Protector Turst, Stephen G. McHale individually and trustee and Linda M. McHale individually and trustee, property in Point Township, $1.
• Patirica A. Mancini estate and Carla Schmidt administratrix to Eric Hoffman and Rebecca Hoffman property in Mount Carmel, $11,000.
• Hollis Granville II to William Grogan, property in Shamokin, $3,000.
• Jason A. Lawrence, Amber M. Deppen and Amber M. Lawrence to Jason A. Lawrence, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Heather E. Kerr and David Yeager to Brian Long, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Mathieu Gascon and Heather Gascon to Mark Carter-Pierce, property in Mount Carmel, $69,000.
• Joseph D. Kaszuba and Jessica Kaszuba to Kevin T. Kaszuba, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
• Dennis L. Witmer and Cathy M. Witmer to Benjamin D. Lysak and Ranee G. Lysak, property in Point Township, $1.
• Yusupov Palace LLC to KLM Trucking LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $50,000.
• Lawrence E. Sherman by agent and Dorothy A. Sherman agent and individually to Dorothy A. Sherman, property in East Cameron Township, $1.
• Susan G. Shipe to Yasunori Yamasaki, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Samuel L. Fleming Jr. to Shelbie Lynne Snyder and Matthew Snyder, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Baand LLC to Muhammed Asifudin, property in Shamokin, $18,000.
• Joseph Pearson to Ariana Hajdu and Tyler Hajdu, property in Mount Carmel, $69,000.
• John C. Politza to John C. Politza, Judith Moore and Alexis Moore, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Jane A. Cory by agent, Jennifer Harding agent and Breeanna A. Coy agent to Breeanna coy Supplemental Needs Trust and Jennifer Harding trustee, property in Riverside, 41.
• Shamokin Gospel Tabernacle of Assemblies of God and Mountanside Assembly of God Inc. to Mountainside Assembly of God Inc., property in Coal Township, 41.
• Roseann Z. Quick to Joseph Eister, property in Riverside, $1.
8 Steven T. Grill and Marjorie J. Grill to Walter J. Jackson III and Alyssa Rae Jackson, property in Rockefeller Township, $367,500.
• Patricia Osorio and Jose E. Osorio to Ronald Javier Parra de Jesus, property in Mount carmel, $8,500.
