MONTGOMERY — The Frugal Holiday Entertaining Workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14, in the Eagle Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
Led by Cheryl Miller of Centre County, retired Penn State Extension Educator, this event will share pennywise principles for party planning by selecting economical recipes, following money saving shopping tips and repurposing holiday decorations.
Pre-registration is required no later than Nov. 7. Contact Jennifer Nauss at jnauss89@gmail.com or 717-512-1261 for details.
