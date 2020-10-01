TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District school board is calling on the Legislature to revise the charter school funding system.
During a meeting held Monday, the board approved a resolution calling for charter school funding reform.
The approval came after Theresa Bartholomew, the district’s director of educational programs, presented statistics to the district on the number of Warrior Run students enrolled in cyber charter schools.
Currently, she said Warrior Run must pay the tuition for 50 students who live within the district but are attending outside cyber charter schools. Of those 50 students, 22 are in kindergarten through sixth grade, while 28 are in grades seven through 12.
According to information provided by Bartholomew, the district this year will pay $431,768 for the regular-education students enrolled in outside cyber charter schools, and $155,630 for special education students.
By contrast, she said 103 students living within the district are enrolled in Warrior Run’s cyber charter school, at a cost to the district of $179,360.
Of the 103 students, Bartholomew noted that 93 are full-time and 10 are part-time.
The part-time students, she noted, are students who attend classes in person at Warrior Run, but opted to take one or two classes via the district’s cyber school for various reasons.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said following the meeting that the numbers presented by Bartholomew do not include the Warrior Run students who this year are taking classes remotely, but in real time with in-class activities.
The resolution approved by the board states that Pennsylvania’s Charter School Law has not been changed since it was created 23 years ago.
“The calculation for charter special education tuition is unfair because it is also based on the special education expenditures of the school district rather than the charter school,” the resolution said. “Although the General Assembly revised the special education funding formula in 2014 to more accurately target special education resources for students identified with high, medium and low needs, this formula was applied only to school districts and not to charter schools.”
Because tuition rate calculations are based on school district’s expenses, the resolution said there are wide discrepancies in the amount of tuition paid by different districts to the same charter schools.
In 2014-2015, the Pennsylvania Department of Education reported that charter schools paid $100 million for special education services in excess of what charter schools reported spending, according to the resolution.
“The Warrior Run school board calls upon the General Assembly to meaningfully revise the existing flawed charter school funding system for regular and special education to ensure that school districts and taxpayers are no longer overpaying these schools,” the resolution said.
In addition, the resolution asked that legislation be passed requiring families to utilize the school district in which they reside to provide cyber education if they wish for their children to attend cyber school.
Also during the board meeting, Hack announced that no letters have been received to fill a vacancy representing Region 2 on the board.
Mark Burrows, who held the seat, recently turned in his resignation.
Letters of interest for the seat will continue to be accepted by the district until noon Thursday, Oct. 8.
The board hopes to fill the seat during a work session to be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.