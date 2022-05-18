MANCHESTER, N.H. — Zachary Smith, of Mifflinburg, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's winter dean's list.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the list.
Updated: May 18, 2022 @ 2:27 pm
