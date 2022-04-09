WILLIAMSPORT — The final thesis work of 12 Lycoming College seniors — including several local students — will be on display at the Lycoming College Art Gallery April 8 through May 14.
The gallery is open 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays
The following local students have work featured in the exhibit:
• Kaitlin Parks, Williamsport), art: photography/digital major, 2D animation minor
• Kacee Reitz, Milton, art: generalist major with teaching certification
• Kaylee Wade, Muncy, art history and art: painting majors
