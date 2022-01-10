Bloomsburg announces dean’s list
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania has announced its fall semester dean’s list.
A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received are named to the list.
Local students named to the list include:
• Ryli Amabile, Mifflinburg
• Tyler Bailey, Mifflinburg
• Sarah Bolig, Winfield
• Vanessa Brouse, Milton
• Alyssa Byers, Milton
• Dante Colon, Mifflinburg
• Jasmine Crosby, Lewisburg
• Andrea Cuddeback, Montgomery
• Anna Delbaugh, Ranshaw
• Brianna Doebler, Mifflinburg
• Draven Doebler, Lewisburg
• Rylee Doebler, Lewisburg
• Wyatt Ebersole, Mifflinburg
• Melannie Egan, Lewisburg
• Marc Eversole, Lewisburg
• Ryleigh Faust, Lewisburg
• Shaylyn Force, Milton
• Paige Foura, Turbotville
• Jacob Geedey, Milton
• Mackenzie Geedey, Milton
• Rebecca Gehrer, Milton
• Dawson Geiser, Milton
• Reagan Griffith, Mifflinburg
• Riley Griffith, Mifflinburg
• Dana Grigsby, New Columbia
• Alex Guffey, Milton
• Julia Haines, Mifflinburg
• Aubrey Harvey, Mifflinburg
• Emma Heid, Lewisburg
• Logan Hile, Winfield
• Mari Hoffman, Milton
• Brooke Hovenstine Coal Township
• Collin Hummel, Lewisburg
• Brandon Ikeler, Winfield
• Nicole Keim, Watsontown
• Cassia Kiepke, Lewisburg
• Ceili Klaus, Lewisburg
• Sarah Koch, Lewisburg
• Dakotah Kurtz, Watsontown
• Landan Kurtz, Watsontown
• Katianna Lapotsky, Coal Township
• Samantha Magargle, Montgomery
• Gavin Martin, Mifflinburg
• Madelyn Masser, Watsontown
• Andrew McNeal Jr., Milton
• Brock Noone, Lewisburg
• Tatum Omlor, Lewisburg
• Anjali Passi, New Columbia
• Wolfgang Pearson, Coal Township
• George Reasner, Turbotville
• Lake Rodarmel, Coal Township
• Collin Runyon, Lewisburg
• Garrett Russell, Milton
• Yizel Sanchez, Milton
• Matthew Sheriff, Coal Township
• Kenneth Shirk, Millmont
• Rena Shively, Milton
• Madison Short, Montgomery
• Sarah Slaugenhaupt, New Berlin
• Samantha Smith, Coal Township
• Teisha Spaid, Mifflinburg
• Adam Spriggle, Lewisburg
• Tanner Stoltzfus, Mifflinburg
• Jade Swartz, Watsontown
• Michael Tenedios, Winfield
• Paige Treibley, Milton, art studio major.
• Brianna Ulrich, Mifflinburg, nursing major.
• Aaron Veloz, Lewisburg
• Ian Walter, New Columbia
• Timothy Wasser, Winfield
• Regina Wendt, Milton
• Mason Williamson, McEwensville
• Daniel Zack, Mifflinburg
Slippery Rock dean’s list announced
SLIPPERY ROCK— Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the fall semester.
The list consists of undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
The following local students were named to the list:
• Joshua Gose of Lewisburg
• Owen Keister of New Columbia
• Jayden Linder of Lewisburg
• Amity Mattocks of Mifflinburg
• Jacob Schreck of Milton
Edinboro University announced dean’s list
EDINBORO — The Edinboro University dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester included the folloiwng students from Union County:
• Violet Vance, Lewisburg
• Audrey MacPherson, Millmont
Students must maintain a quality point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course to qualify for the dean’s list.
Martine, Ladd named to dean’s list
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Two local students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont.
To be named to the list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20% of their class in their respective college or school.
Local students named to the list include:
• Isabel Martine, of Lewisburg, theater major, College of Arts and Sciences
• Sarah Ladd, of Lewisburg, elementary education, K-6 major, College of Education and Social Services
