TURBOTVILLE — As groups of men engaged in conversation while gathered around several tables in the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church social hall, volunteers helping with the church’s annual men’s oyster supper expressed pride that even a global pandemic couldn’t stymie the event.
“We didn’t miss a year of our oyster supper,” Larry Kocher, coordinator of the supper said. “We are glad to be able to have it.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kocher said the event was held in a drive-thru format one year ago. The church social hall wasn’t as packed with participants Tuesday as in the past as the supper was offered in both a sit-down and take-out format, due to the pandemic.
Leon Hagenbuch, a volunteer with the event and a local historian, said the church first held the supper in 1932.
“It was held in the parsonage,” he said. “It got so big in the ‘60s we used to have it at the (Warrior Run) middle school.”
Hagenbuch said the camaraderie which occurs at the supper has helped to sustain the event through the decades.
“Everybody looks forward to coming here and socializing,” he said. “It’s a lot of socializing.”
Preparations for Tuesday’s supper started at around 2 p.m., with volunteers preparing to serve 150 people. Kocher said about 20 volunteers, including members of Boy Scout Troop 622, assisted.
Scoutmaster Duane Knopp said members of his troop earned service hours by helping with the supper.
“They get to learn how good it feels to serve,” Knopp said. “It gives back to our church. They are our charter organization.”
