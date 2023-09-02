MILTON — When her organization's only truck broke down on Monday, Emily Gorski was left wondering exactly how they were going to get items delivered to the clients who needed them.
“Our truck is broken down. We have a large waitlist of people waiting,” said Gorski, the founder of DIG Furniture Bank, a Milton-based nonprofit that provides furniture and household goods to people across Central Pennsylvania.
When it seemed like they were out of a truck and luck, community members answered the call by offering up their own trucks and vans to help get the deliveries to their final destinations.
“We’ve gotten a lot of people reaching out so far,” said Gorski, noting that a group of church volunteers loaded up a trailer with furniture to deliver to one of DIG’s clients. “We’re doing this big call for community volunteers to help us out.
“Even when we have a truck working again, we always like to have volunteers that have a pickup truck or a van that are willing to do one-off deliveries.”
The 12-foot box truck, which had served DIG well for about two years, has been diagnosed with some serious transmission issues, so Gorski isn’t sure about how much repairs could cost.
“We’ll get another truck eventually,” she said, adding that the organization is always on the lookout for new volunteers.
