Emily Gorski

MILTON — When her organization's only truck broke down on Monday, Emily Gorski was left wondering exactly how they were going to get items delivered to the clients who needed them.

“Our truck is broken down. We have a large waitlist of people waiting,” said Gorski, the founder of DIG Furniture Bank, a Milton-based nonprofit that provides furniture and household goods to people across Central Pennsylvania.

