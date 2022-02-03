LEWISBURG — Troopers allege that a Michigan man was not only responsible for a local bank burglary but also for driving a stolen vehicle through the glass door of a nearby auto dealer.
Papers were filed with District Judge Jeffrey Rowe alleging that early in the morning of Jan. 15, Amos Mushatt, 32, of Lansing, Mich., drove a Dodge Ram Promaster though the glass entry door of Blaise Alexander Chrysler Dodge Jeep of Lewisburg.
The filing alleges that Mushatt left the Dodge Ram at the dealer on West Branch Highway then took the keys to a blue 2021 Ford Bronco and drove it away. His identity was established via surveillance video, the Michigan plates on the Dodge Ram and speaking with witnesses from a nearby hotel.
Troopers were dispatched at 6:15 a.m. Jan. 15 to the First National Bank on Ziegler Road for a report that alarms had been tripped. Mushatt allegedly forced entry into the building by breaking a window before leaving in the blue Bronco with more than $750 in rolled coins and other items.
Troopers noted video and other accounts alleged that Mushatt was with a female believed to be a daughter, age 12, for the entire series of incidents.
Brookfield (Mich.) Police stopped Mushatt later in the day after receiving reports of an erratic driver. They claimed to have found rolled coins consistent with what was reported missing from the First National Bank. A female passenger in the vehicle allegedly matched the description of the one seen locally.
Lansing (Mich.) City Police confirmed with troopers based in Milton that Mushatt was a suspect in the alleged theft of a motor vehicle and violation of a custody agreement.
The filing included felony counts of burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief (damage property) and endangering the welfare of children. Misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors and theft by unlawful taking movable property were also filed.
Mushatt was taken into custody in Trumbull County, Michigan, where he reportedly faces additional allegations.
