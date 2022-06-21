LEWISBURG — Lewisburg borough offices and the public works department will be closed on Monday, July 4 to observe the Fourth of July Holiday.
Refuse normally picked up on Monday, will be picked up on Tuesday, July 5 and refuse normally picked up on Tuesday, will be picked up on Wednesday, July 6 along with refuse normally picked up on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.