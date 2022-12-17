Fire truck, PennDOT vehicle struck on I-80

TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Volunteers with the Turbot Township Fire Company are reminding motorists to be aware of the Steer Clear law after a piece of fire apparatus, and a PennDOT vehicle were struck Thursday while on the scene of a crash on Interstate 80, at mile marker 213 eastbound.
According to a Pennsylvania State Police release, the crash occurred at 12:48 p.m. as Karanjeet Singh, 28, of Noblesville, Ind., was driving a 2016 Kenworth along the interstate.
Troopers said the interstate was reduced to one lane due to another crash. Singh allegedly ran over road flares set up to guide traffic away from the crash scene. He then attempted to change lanes of travel, causing the trailer of his vehicle to strike a PennDOT vehicle and a Turbot Township Fire Company special unit.
According to a post on the fire department's Facebook page, the truck narrowly missed striking a firefighter.
"Fortunately, we are meeting with insurance adjusters and not planning a funeral," the post stated. "The firefighter that was almost struck is a husband, father and grandfather. He has dedicated his life to serving others, both in his career and as a volunteer firefighter.
"Everyone working an emergency scene, traffic stop or towing a disabled vehicle is someone's child, parent or grandparent and at the end of the day all want to go home to their families," the post continued. "Please slow down, move over and pay attention. There is absolutely nothing important enough that you need to get to that is worth taking someone's life!"
The post also included a graphic outlining Pennsylvania's Steer Clear law, which requires motorists to either move over or slow down when they encounter an emergency scene, traffic stop or disabled vehicle.
Crews were working on the interstate after troopers said a 2010 Volvo driven by Robert Underhill, 68, of Danbury, Conn., started to fishtail due to slippery road conditions. The vehicle went off the roadway and struck an embankment.
Underhill and passenger Noel Vaughen, 48, of Bridgeport, Conn., were transported to the hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries.
Separately, the interstate was shut down for three hours Thursday as the result of a crash which occurred at 4:41 p.m. at the at the bridge crossing the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in Turbot Township.
Troopers said a 1998 Freighliner driven by Yarden Kelit, 31, of Washington, D.C., lost control, skidded across the roadway, struck a bridge rail and jackknifed.
The bridge remained closed as the crash was cleaned up and an inspection team from PennDOT examined the bridge, determining it could be repaired at a later time.
Kelit was cited with too fast for conditions, unsafe lane change, following too closely, careless driving and expired registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.