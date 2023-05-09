MIFFLINBURG — Five candidates are vying for two seats for Mifflinburg School Board in Region 2, while two candidates are facing off in Region 3.

Region 2 incumbents Dennis Keiser and Francis Gillott, who filed as Republicans, are being challenged in the May 16 election by three others who have chosen to run. Those three are Autumn Faust, who crossed filed as a Republican and Democrat, and Carl Andy Emery and Troy Zimmerman, who both filed as Republicans.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

