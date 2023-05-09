MIFFLINBURG — Five candidates are vying for two seats for Mifflinburg School Board in Region 2, while two candidates are facing off in Region 3.
Region 2 incumbents Dennis Keiser and Francis Gillott, who filed as Republicans, are being challenged in the May 16 election by three others who have chosen to run. Those three are Autumn Faust, who crossed filed as a Republican and Democrat, and Carl Andy Emery and Troy Zimmerman, who both filed as Republicans.
In Region 3, incumbent Amy Wehr, who cross filed as Democrat and Republican, is facing challenger Tyler Snook, who registered as Republican.
“My agenda is for our students to have a fair and well-informed education,” Keiser said. “I don’t want to see board views be too far to the right or too far to the left.”
He believes funding is a major issue for the district, followed by the availability of teachers to fill future vacancies.
“Our district needs to develop a mentoring program with our teachers and students so the students can see the value of being an educator,” Keiser said. “This type of program has been very successful in the Central Columbia district, where over 25 of their current teachers went through this mentoring program.”
Keiser believes Pennsylvania “needs to start sharing the surplus billions of dollars it has in its treasury to help school districts such as Mifflinburg.
Faust believes the major challenges facing the district revolve around the budget, curriculum, personnel decisions and trust.
“In recent years things have become very polarized and politicized with many school boards across the country,” she said. “Unfortunately, this has led to suspicion and mistrust. In recent student surveys performed by the district, students expressed that politicization among adults in the district has spilled into the schools.
“It is crucial that we facilitate transparency and collaboration to enable parents, students, community members, and educators to work together to provide the best education and learning environment for all of our students, as well as assure teachers and staff feel supported.”
She believes Pennsylvania needs to come up with a better solution to funding public schools.
Emery is an advocate for parents and students in the district. He believes bullying is a “major issue” in the district.
“I would encourage our district staff to make better use of the anti-bullying policies that are already in place but often ignored or misused,” he said. “I would also like our administrators to hold students and staff accountable for their actions and ensure that disciplinary action is applied equally and consistently.”
He’s also concerned about “pressure from the government to force our schools to teach children what to think and believe, rather than how to think and research for themselves.
“I want our district to focus on academic education and not on worldview or globalist indoctrination,” Emery said. “I believe it’s essential to avoid imposing any controversial social beliefs in our public schools that might contradict what is being taught in students’ homes. My goal is to bring common sense and fact-based solutions to these problems.”
On the issues of property taxes and school funding, Emery feels the current administration needs to look more closely at the budget.
“While I don’t support raising taxes unnecessarily, I believe that our district needs to have the necessary funds to provide a safe and welcoming environment that supports all students in reaching their full potential,” he said.
Wehr noted the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on schools.
“While it has been an intense four years, much time and energy on the board was focused on the pandemic itself, and the politicization over schools that erupted through the pandemic,” Wehr said. “Our district had numerous administrators leave during the last four years, and the board has sought to recruit committed, caring and transparent leaders to join the district administrative team.
“I opted to run again in an attempt to continue the work I originally set out to do: advocating for our district’s population of students and their families.”
Wehr believes the district — among many things — must develop a comprehensive plan, revise outdated policies, work with the board on reaching outcomes, reduce the budget and provide transparency to the community.
On the issues of property taxes and school funding, Wehr believes that state intervention is needed.
“The district’s reliance upon local taxes is a real problem for communities that do not have major industries or universities,” she said. “The solutions lie above the rule of local governance.”
She noted tough decisions which the board will be facing.
“We have district residents who would like to see our district build new athletic facilities, and we have residents who would like to see their taxes not increase,” Wehr said. “These are tough decisions that will require input from our community. The board will need the help and input from community members who have some knowledge about what’s at stake in major decisions such as these.”
Snook, Gillot and Zimmerman did not respond to The Standard-Journal’s requests for comment.
In Region 1, incumbent candidates Janelle Weaver and Mindy Benfer are unopposed.
New Berlin representative Joshua Moser is also unopposed.
The winners from each political party will be on the ballot in the November election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.