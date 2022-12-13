WATSONTOWN — Watsontown Borough Council approved the $1.6 million 2023 budget during a meeting held Monday.
Council also approved setting the 2023 tax rate at 18.25 mills. Watsontown residents will not see an increase on taxes and electric rates.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
WATSONTOWN — Watsontown Borough Council approved the $1.6 million 2023 budget during a meeting held Monday.
Council also approved setting the 2023 tax rate at 18.25 mills. Watsontown residents will not see an increase on taxes and electric rates.
In response to the proposals asked by Butch Heim, of Lifting Little Lives, council approved accepting the donation of a handicap swing from the organization, for the Watsontown Memorial Park. The organization was also approved to hold a charity event in the park.
Department of Public Works Director Brent Frey provided an update about on the construction taking place by UGI and Big Rock Paving on Pennsylvania Avenue. The companies have replaced 2,600 feet of main.
“I went with them and we picked out some bad spots that needed addressed right away,” said Frey. “The plan is to resurface Pennsylvania Avenue from Brimmer (East Brimmer Avenue) down to Vincent (Avenue). Instead of re-tar and chip it, the plan is to resurface because of so many laterals in the road. It won’t be until spring, but we’ll keep an eye on it.”
UGI will be paying for the expenses, according to Frey.
Council approved revising the fee schedule for the Watsontown Cemetery. This is in response to council member Todd Moyer suggesting an increase in rates at the previous committee meeting. The rates will go up from $600 to $700 for open burial caskets and $250 to $300 for cremations.
The borough had initially planned to approve a 10-minute parking sign in front of Buzz’s Pizza and Subs. However, due to a post from Buzz’s Pizza and Subs’ Facebook page earlier that day announcing the business will be closing its doors on Dec. 31, the item was tabled.
Secretary/treasurer Brendi Brooke said they are in full swing with the Chief Carl Reed Christmas Program. Started in 1949 by Reed, the Watsontown Police Department has been providing gifts donated by the community to area children in need each Christmas.
“It’s been a pleasure working with Chief (Chris) Snyder, as well as Pastor Josh Wallace of the Watsontown Baptist Church; it’s a good year,” said Brooke.
According to Brooke, they are so far planning to serve 109 children, with more potentially on the way, and are working with Two Sisters Toy Drive.
During comments from the public, Watsontown resident Janet Rump asked council members if they designated what they will do with the $4,000 donation provided by Rob Yannaconne.
Council members stated they do not have any plans yet and are planning to decide at the next committee workshop. Rump suggested that they give the money to Kingdom Kidz, which helps support the local youth.
In other business, council approved:
• A donation to the Watsontown Historical Association, for $3,000.
• Ralph Hummel as borough sewage enforcement officer.
• Re-appointing Joe Wigton to the zoning board, for a five year term.
• Re-appointing Tim Haluck to the planning commission, for four year term.
• Accept the resignation of part-time police officer Dan Baumwoll.
Mayor Russ McClintock was absent from the meeting.
Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.