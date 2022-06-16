MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area School District directors approved personnel moves for various departments at their most recent meeting.
They included accepting a resignation from Justin Haynes, information technology services coordinator, effective Saturday, Aug. 6. Retirements of Donna Sullivan, elementary school classroom aide (effective Sunday, July 17) and Jeanne Castagnolia, food service secretary (effective Saturday, Dec, 31) were also accepted.
Lead teachers for various departments were approved for 2022-2023, including Beth Faunce (English language arts), Erica Underhill (science), Emil Stenger (tech ed/business/ag) and Crystal Nylkund (physical education and health).
Coaches approves for their respective seasons included Ian Elliot (varsity boys basketball), Jeremy Tucker (junior high wrestling), Dryden Yost (varsity boys soccer assistant), Nicolle Rutledge (varsity girls basketball assistant) and David Sheesley (varsity wrestling assistant).
Sydney Wertz (winter cheerleading assistant), Zachary Kurtz (junior high football assistant) and Gerald Knepp (varsity girls soccer volunteer assistant) were also approved.
J. David Smith, of the firm McCormick Law of Williamsport, was retained for legal services at a rate of $155 per hour for professional services, paralegal time of $75 per hour, $325 for attendance at board meetings plus mileage and reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses.
The professional service fee represented an increase of $5 and board meeting attendance was up $25.
Charles Kessler, of Beavertown, was approved as a substitute teacher for 2022-2023.
Meghan Nardella, of Mechanicsburg, was approved as a high school vocal music teacher at a salary of $53,000.
Joseph Stanford, of Langhorne, was approved as an intermediate school music teacher at a salary of $53,000.
Dakota Zeigler, of Sunbury, was approved as an elementary school kindergarten teacher at a salary of $53,000.
The transfer of Beth Zimmerman from high school secretary to administrative assistant for student services was approved at a salary rate of $43,115.96.
A one-year contract extension was approved for administrators covered under Act 93. It was noted that the employees were being paid at the same rate as previously, but directors had not received complete information. A request for salaries was not returned as of press time.
Similarly, a request for information about compensation paid Dr. Ken Dady, incoming superintendent, for work done prior to his formal start date of Friday, July 1, was not provided by press time. Directors approved a memorandum of understanding approving the compensation.
Information items included transfer of Taylor Montesinos from e-learning to fourth-grade teacher.
The board was also alerted that Caitlin Cresswell, Isabel Kissinger, Coleen Burke, Kyle Spangler, Carl Clemens and Heather Specht were granted tenure. Each had served three years of satisfactory teaching experience concluding at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
