Lewis Township man charged with indecent assault

LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Indecent assault and related counts have been filed against a Lewis Township, Northumberland County, man accused of having sexual relations with a dog, and touching two children inappropriately.
Nathaniel Huffman, 38, has been charged with indecent assault (two counts), corruption of minors and endangering welfare of children as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between Jan. 1, 2018, and Jan. 30, 2019, at his residence in Lewis Township.
Troopers said they received a report that Huffman had sexual relations with a dog while children were in the room. In addition, it was reported that Hoffman touched the children inappropriately on multiple occasions.
The children were questioned by troopers, with the two confirming the report which had been made.
Huffman was freed on $150,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing for has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
