SELINSGROVE — Nadina LaSpina, a memoirist and activist in the disability rights movement, will deliver a lecture at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, in Weber Chapel Auditorium.
The event is free and open to the public.
LaSpina's book, Such a Pretty Face, details the story of her life, from her early years in her native Sicily, Italy, where she contracted polio as a baby, to her adolescence and youth in America, spent almost entirely in hospitals, to her rebellion and her activism in the disability rights movement. She now lives in New York City, where she can be found in the streets with Disabled In Action, ADAPT, The Disability Caucus and other groups.
LaSpina's lecture is part of Susquehanna's nationally recognized Common Reading Program, which seeks to create a shared academic experience and point of discussion for first-year students. This year's anthology focuses on the 2021-2022 university theme of adaptability, which will be discussed throughout the year by students, faculty and staff in and out of the classroom.
