MIFFLINBURG — Plans for a town hall-style meeting followed by a Mifflinburg Area School District public work session were recently announced.
The town hall to discuss the district’s Health and Safety Plan with families was scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the Mifflinburg Area High School auditorium, 75 Market St. The work session to review the plan and discuss other business which may come up was scheduled to start at “around 8:30 p.m.” at the same location.
Participants may use Zoom, via www.mifflinburg.org, to attend with connection information made available prior to meeting time. Questions will be shared with each principal and the superintendent and will be addressed during the town hall. A sign-in sheet will be provided for addressing the board in person at the work session.
Members of the public who will not be attending in person but wish to leave public comment may do so by utilizing an online form (forms.gle/rdN72d35EhfoUAbj9) or call the district office and leave a voice comment by 2 p.m. on meeting day at 570-966-8200.
Earlier this month, Superintendent Dan Lichtel posted a letter to families noting that guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had changed. It noted some COVID-19 restrictions had been eased and “constructive feedback” was sought.
The letter outlined mitigation efforts to be encouraged including physical distancing, hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes and contact tracing in the event of reported positive cases. Mask wearing and facial coverings were no longer required, but were optional.
A summary of the plan based on a state template posed a question of how the “local education agency” would support “prevention and mitigation policies in line with the most up-to-date guidance from the CDC. The drafted response indicated the district’s pandemic coordinator would monitor guidance and orders from the CDC, state education and state health departments. The district would also adhere to all related mandates and requirements as ordered by state government regarding mitigation strategies.
The district announced that Kindergarten Meet the Teacher Night would be in two sessions from 5 to 6 and 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Mifflinburg Elementary School.
Families with students entering grades 1 and 2 would be able to meet their teachers from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the elementary school.
The district website noted teacher assignments would be made public “around the first week of August.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.