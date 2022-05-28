HARRISBURG — The House Local Government Committee has approved legislation that would protect consumer energy choices, Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) said.
Senate Bill 275, sponsored by Yaw, is designed to prevent Pennsylvania’s 2,500-plus municipalities from banning access to certain utilities, like natural gas.
“This will preserve access to reliable electricity, no matter where residents live, and prevent a chaotic patchwork of regulations that ultimately undermine statewide environmental and energy policies,” Yaw said. “It also reaffirms what many local and statewide officials, including the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, already understand to be true: municipalities do not have the authority to restrict energy sources.”
Yaw sponsored the bill as cities across the nation have already taken steps to ban natural gas in newly constructed buildings.
The bill now moves to the full House for consideration.
