Union County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael H. Sholley Plea Court
• Kayla A. Gastley, 29, of Milton, entered a guilty plea to a count of felony retail theft under ring.
• Brittany N. Linn, 35, of Uniontown, entered guilty pleas to first offense DUI controlled substance impaired ability and two counts of possession of controlled substance by person not registered, all misdemeanors.
• Warren J. Powell, 58, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Aisha N. Sabur, 35, of Williamsport, entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance Schedule 1.
• Alexis M. Swanger, 22, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
Sentences
• David H. Baker, 53, of Mifflinburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI, general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Brandon L. Poe, 25, of Lewisburg, received one year probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Steven J. Schramm, 28, of New Columbia, received two years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor simple assault.
• Terry W. Walter, 51, of Mifflinburg, received one year probation for a guilty plea to driving while license suspended pursuant to Section 3802/1547B1, third or subsequent violation.
• William P. Weik, 45, of Milton, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor retail theft under ring.
• Brandie S. Adams, 41, of Mifflinburg, received 48 months to eight years confinement for a no contest plea to felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
• Carter S. Horten, 19, of Winfield, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI, general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Michelle Maxfield, 53, of Mifflinburg, received three years probation for a no contest plea to misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise.
• Brenda Jo Middaugh, 42, of Lock Haven, received five years probation for a no contest plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance impaired ability.
• Mary L. Sim, 61, of Mifflinburg, received five years probation for a no contest plea to misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking moveable property. Felony counts of burglary overnight accommodation no person present and criminal trespass enter structure were dismissed.
• Gerald Torre, 79, of Lewisburg, received three months probation for a no contest plea to misdemeanor retail theft under ring.
• Joseph L. Bitonti, 27, of Franklin Square, N.Y., received five years probation for a guilty plea to felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. A related conspiracy count, also a felony, was dismissed.
• Gary W. Clearwater, 71, of Dauphin, received three years probation for a guilty plea to felonly retail theft under ring.
• Pedro J. Figueroa-Jimenez, 34, of Lebanon, received six months probation for a no contest plea to misdemeanor DUI controlled substance Schedule 1.
• Tammy D. Goss, 30, of Franklin Square, N.Y., received five years probation for a guilty plea to criminal conspiracy engaging in manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. A felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver was dismissed.
• Lori J. Kimball, 38, of Lewisburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance Schedule 1.
• Travis D. Zimmerman, 37, of Beaver Springs, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
State Police at Selinsgrove Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of $1,297.
The alleged theft occurred at 4:40 p.m. April 13 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Corruption of minors
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an incident in which a 14-year-old Middleburg girl and a 14-year-old Millmont girl were victims.
The incident occurred between July 30 and Aug. 3 along Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Theft
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Barbara Speicher, 65, of McClure, reported the theft of produce.
The incident occurred at 11:45 p.m. Aug. 4 at 1838 Fultz Road, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Theft
UNION TOWNSHIP — Kimberly Auker, 21, of Selinsgrove, reported being defrauded out of two iPhone 13s.
The incident occurred between June 21 and June 30 at 3866 Produce Road, Union Township, Snyder County
State Police at Montoursville
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an incident in which Astrid Gallagher, 57, of Jersey Shore, was allegedly defrauded out of $500, and Best Western was allegedly defrauded out of $765.
According to troopers, Gallagher was asked to transfer her money, and that of the hotel, into Bitcoin by someone claiming to be the owner of the hotel.
The incident occurred at 2 a.m. Aug. 15 at 1840 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
