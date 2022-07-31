Retired cop from Luzerne County travels to Ukraine as volunteer

Standing outside his Swoyersville home, Dan Griffin held a salt gun, used to kill flies, as he talked about other items — mostly tools — he packed for Ukraine.

 Sean McKeag

SWOYERSVILLE — Dan Griffin doesn’t know anyone who lives in Ukraine, and he has no Ukrainian heritage. But he recently left for the war-torn country, risking life and limb to volunteer as a construction worker.

Griffin, 57, of Swoyersville, said he was moved to act after he “became aware of the immense suffering and devastation being experienced by the Ukrainian people” after the Russian invasion that began in February.

This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.

