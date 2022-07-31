Retired cop from Luzerne County travels to Ukraine as volunteer

SWOYERSVILLE — Dan Griffin doesn’t know anyone who lives in Ukraine, and he has no Ukrainian heritage. But he recently left for the war-torn country, risking life and limb to volunteer as a construction worker.
Griffin, 57, of Swoyersville, said he was moved to act after he “became aware of the immense suffering and devastation being experienced by the Ukrainian people” after the Russian invasion that began in February.
“This whole thing has kind of incensed me,” Griffin said. “It was like a burning in me that said, ‘Hey, listen, this is I think something you can do. There’s nothing holding you down.’ You know, I have a family, obviously, but listen, this is something where I think I could make a difference. It feels like I need to do this.
“I’ve got all my tools. I’m taking my body armor with me and a Kevlar helmet that I have. I’ve been a policeman for 22 years,” Griffin said, explaining why he owns the protective gear.
Over those 22 years, he worked as a cop in Pittston, Swoyersville and Forty Fort and retired as a detective from the Kingston Police Department, he said.
“After I retired, I started working with an old partner doing construction, renovation, kind of fine-tuned stuff,” he said.
Griffin said he did a lot of research about volunteer organizations and decided to apply with Volunteers for Ukraine, which he described as a vetting organization that vets and matches up volunteers with groups that need them and their skill sets.
“That was how I got to this job description. They had a job board and it’s one of the things I applied for. One of the other things I applied for and was also accepted to, in addition to this, is coordinating, which is when volunteers like myself come to help train people and get them sent to places,” Griffin said.
“I’m going to be going into a couple different roles. But the first thing I’ll be doing is (construction) and then get some training … because a lot of these people have been there since the beginning and they’re just burnt out and exhausted, so they’re just leaving in droves. One of the guys I’m going to be working with came in on a team of 22 and there’s only three left,” he said.
The officials Griffin has been working with since he first applied in April have connected him with volunteers in Ukraine through a cellphone app, he said.
“The boots on the ground that I’ve been talking with — and when I say that, I mean the other volunteers — they say there’s really no way to prepare for it. It’s just you’ve got to come in with a good head, and that’s where their vetting process comes in,” Griffin said.
According to a GoFundMe account Griffin set up for donations to help him keep up with his mortgage and other household expenses while overseas, his volunteer group will be “doing construction and repairs, including roofing, window installation and restoring essential utilities like water and electricity.”
“I’m not being paid or compensated whatsoever. That’s not what I’m looking for,” Griffin said. “It’s just to maintain my house and pay my expenses while I’m gone. It will prolong me to be able to stay away because it’s at least a month commitment, and I’m hoping to extend that until … till I’m exhausted, I guess. Because that’s what happens. They said, ‘You’ll just burn out.’ And I guess that’s part of the reason they vet you, too,” he said.
Griffin said Volunteers for Ukraine is providing his airfare with donated volunteer miles. But he’ll bear the cost of the extra cases of tools and other supplies he plans to bring, he said.
“Bags are limited to 50 pounds. You get one check bag and each additional one is $100. I mean, I don’t think I could handle much more than 150 or 200 pounds. If I get them on wheels, maybe I could get somebody that has a dolly and could help me get to the train. Once I get off the train, there’ll be someone there to meet me,” Griffin said.
Griffin said his itinerary involves departure from Lehigh Valley Airport in Allentown with connecting flights in Chicago, Munich and Kraków, Poland. Then it’s a three-hour train ride inland to the base of operations at an undisclosed location a few miles from the Ukrainian border.
Most of the work will be done in Lviv, Ukraine, Griffin said.
Asked about his family, Griffin said he will be leaving behind his son and daughter.
“I’m divorced now, but there are significant people in my life. Most of them are on board because they know me, but my daughter and some other people are, just, they just can’t understand it,” Griffin said.
“But, it’s not about me, it’s about what I can do and the things I have to offer and what am I doing with it, and the feeling that I’m gonna make a difference somehow,” he said. “I don’t know what it’s going to be, if it’s going to be some small measure. But, I follow my heart and the Lord. God will keep me safe.”
