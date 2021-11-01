LEWISBURG — The Union County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees will hold a breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Country Cupboard, Lewisburg.
This meeting is open to all retired teachers, school office staff members, food service workers, custodian and maintenance staff members and administrators who reside in Union County and neighboring communities.
School retirees from any public school in Pennsylvania who are interested in learning more about benefits and activities that are available to them may attend this breakfast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.