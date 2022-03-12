MILTON — Sigma Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, held its March meeting via Zoom. Co-Presidents Elizabeth Brewer and Doris Mertz presided.
Sigma member Ann Nowaskie, of Coal Township, presented a program about her travel adventures, which began with a trip to Germany and Austria when she was a high school student. To date she has visited 68 countries.
Barbara Corbin, of Selinsgrove, received the Red Rose Award for her service as Scholarship/Enrichment Chairperson. Delta Kappa Gamma is a society whose mission is to promote professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Sigma Chapter members are active and retired educators from 18 area school districts and universities.
