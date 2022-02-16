LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners on Tuesday signed off on shifting over $98,000 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) money to other qualified projects.
They included $40,000 originally designated for Union-Snyder Community Action Agency rent, mortgage, utility and food assistance. The money was unspent in time due to needs being met in other ways and a moratorium on evictions, foreclosures and shutoffs. It was shifted to an HVAC project for White Deer Commons.
Similarly, $35,000 was shifted from a Community Action Agency Kelly Township Assistance Program and $23,310 from a Salvation Army Kelly Township assistance program to a Kelly Apartments HVAC project.
The Union County budget for 2020 was modified to account for the shift to HVAC equipment which qualified for its ability to remove virus particles from the air.
Kelly Township supervisors took similar action earlier in the month.
Burial expenses for deceased military service members Harold Trego, Walter Diehl and Raymon Teemer were approved.
The resignation of Nicholas Fisher, county corrections officer, was also accepted with regret.
