HARRISBURG — Five of six area counties reported new COVID-19 deaths, based on data released Thursday by the Department of Health. Additionally, confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 558 in those six local counties.
Lycoming County repotted five new deaths, while two new deaths were reported in Montour, Snyder and Northumberland counties and one in Columbia County. Several deaths have been removed from Union County's total.
Confirmed new cases rose by 183 in Montour County, 154 in Lycoming County, 79 in Northumberland County, 51 in Union County, 50 in Columbia County and 41 in Snyder County.
Statewide, cases increased by 9,605, according to state data. The total cases logged since March is now up to 581,156.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 4,054 cases (199 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 4,744 cases (103 deaths)
• Union County, 2,395 cases (29 deaths)
• Columbia County, 2,208 cases (59 deaths)
• Snyder County, 1,539 cases (36 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,002 cases (21 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.