LEWISBURG — A modified Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7 in the Silver Moon complex parking lot off Zeigler Road, Kelly Township.
Terry Burke, Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade (UCV4JP) committee president, credited Silver Moon management for their commitment to the event ordinarily held in and around downtown Lewisburg. It will be a “reverse parade” for 2021.
“The people at Silver Moon have been really gracious (and) generous with their time (and) their space,” Burke said. “Their cooperation has been amazing. They are in it for the same reason we are, to honor our veterans.”
The format was changed in the interests of keeping the expected assembly safe and the event simple for 2021. The veterans usually honored with rides in convertibles in the passing parade will be stationary and safely spaced. Gold Star families will also be honored.
“In 2019, we had 85 veterans in the parade,” Burke said. “There are about 190 parking spots. If we do every other (space) that gives us room for about 95 veterans and Gold Star families.”
Spectators in cars and entertainment such as bands will pass by the veterans and offer their thanks. Spectator cars will line up along Zeigler Road, proceed to Silvermoon Lane then wind their way through veterans in cars safely spaced in the parking area.
Burke said spectator cars would likely be lined up starting at about 9 a.m. on parade day. Bands from area high schools will be staged at the Silver Moon Banquet Hall parking area then be inserted into the parade of passing spectators.
Burke and Al Walter, UCV4JP vice president, noted most high school bands will likely be coming off their respective band camps and be well-rehearsed.
The 2020 parade was canceled as uncertainty due to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic determined much of what could or could not happen during the period when the parade is usually planned. The first wave of the pandemic and related shutdowns, as it turned out, was beginning to ease close to the traditional parade day.
“We lost a year to honor our veterans,” Burke said. “We need to do something honor our veterans. If this is different, if this is unique, that is fine. We anticipate being back on Market Street in 2022. That has always been the plan.”
Committee members met Wednesday night at the Silver Moon complex to further check out the grounds.
