Physician: Yearly COVID vaccinations recommended

WILLIAMSPORT — An infectious disease specialist with UPMC in Central Pa. believes it's "important for everyone" to receive a yearly COVID-19 vaccination.
Dr. John Goldman said a vaccine designed to combat the latest COVID variant — BA.2.86 — is expected to be available in late September or early October.
By receiving the vaccination on a yearly basis, Goldman said individuals will be better protected against new variants. He noted that COVID tends to mutate, with the vaccine being updated each year to help combat the variants.
He also noted that immunity to any version of the coronavirus tends to "fade out."
"I suspect (COVID) will be like the flu, it will change a little each year," Goldman said.
He also noted that there has recently been a slight uptick in COVID cases. However, it is nothing to be alarmed about.
"With the end of the public health emergency, we don't get the case reports like we used to," Goldman said. "We have to rely on a couple of other things... hospitalizations, COVID deaths.
"Anecdotally, we know a lot more people who have community-acquired COVID, mild COVID, are not hospitalized."
According to Goldman, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are reporting a slight uptick in nationwide hospitalizations related to COVID.
One week ago, he said 15,000 people were hospitalized. That's up from a weekly low of 5,000 since the pandemic started to wane.
"On the surface, you would think this is alarming," Goldman said.
However, he explained why it's not a cause for alarm.
"We've had previous summer peaks, those got up to 40-, 50,000 (hospitalizations) per week," Goldman said. "The previous winter peaks have been in the 100,000 per week.
"In addition, the patients we are seeing in the hospital are less sick, many fewer ending up in the ICU."
Goldman attributes this to society largely developing some form of immunity to the virus.
"At the start of the pandemic, we had no one who had preexisting immunity," he explained. "(Now) about two-thirds of the population has had natural infection. About two-thirds of the population has been vaccinated."
He expects a "soft fall increase" in COVID cases could be around the corner.
"I do believe we are going to see more cases, but I think this is going to turn into something that looks like a seasonal respiratory virus, like the flu," Goldman said. "Each year we will see an increase in the fall or winter."
He again stressed that this exemplifies the importance of vaccination.
"It converts it from a serious disease to a mild one," Goldman said, stressing that COVID should still not be taken lightly.
"There are clearly people who are at higher risk (of hospitalization)," Goldman said. "COVID is beginning to act more and more like the flu, where the majority of deaths and hospitalizations are those above 65... People who have other medical conditions, or are immune suppressed, are clearly at higher risk."
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
