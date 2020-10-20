6 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Northumberland County

HARRISBURG — Six new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths are being reported in Northumberland County by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH).
According to information released Tuesday by the DOH, Northumberland County has now registered 1,262 cases of the virus, an increase of six over Monday. In addition, four new COVID-19 deaths are being reported in the county, bringing the total since the onset of the pandemic to 103.
In Union County, one new COVID-19 death has been reported, bringing the total to eight. The county remains level with 600 confirmed cases of the virus since the onset of the pandemic.
Confirmed local cases by county include:
• Northumberland County, 1,262 (103 deaths)
• Columbia County, 986 (40 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 841 cases (29 deaths)
• Union County, 600 cases (8 deaths)
• Snyder County, 452 cases (15 deaths)
• Montour County, 253 cases (7 deaths)
