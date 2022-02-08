LEWISBURG — Recent tickets apparently issued to residents for having trash cans without lids were part of routine ordinance enforcement in Lewisburg Borough.
So noted Bill Lowthert, Lewisburg Borough manager, who said recent tickets were most likely issued by Central Keystone Council of Governments (CK-COG).
“They look for tall weeds, garbage in yards and gutters falling off houses (or) anything that could be potentially a safety issue or an ordinance violation,” he said. “They fairly routinely drive the borough looking for violations.”
Lowthert said the borough and CK-COG initiated a similar period of enforcement about about 18 months ago.
“A lot of residents got their cans in order,” he said of what has happened in the meantime. “They got new cans and did everything they needed to. We recently started to get some complaints (about) garbage cans with garbage spilling out of the top and people just throwing bags along the alley.”
Lowthert noted that CK-COG has the option of issuing a warning for a first-time violation at a property where there has been no prior violation.
A first-time fine for a quality of life ordinance is $25, with $50, $100 or $300 levied for subsequent violations.
Lowthert added that quality of life ordinance violations may be issued by CK-COG, Buffalo Valley Regional Police (BVRPD) or the borough manager. He stressed that borough crews do not leave cans and lids on alleyways after coming through.
Meantime, a construction crew took advantage of sunny and somewhat warmer conditions Monday to prepare a site at Wolfe Field site as a play area. Play equipment, uprooted by a Playworld donation of new equipment at Hufnagle Park, will be installed as conditions permit.
Lowthert said the “silver and red” equipment had been part of Kidsburg and was coming together nicely at the new site.
A Playworld donation commemorating the community firefighting effort of May 2021 at the plant off Buffalo Road will take shape in spring at Hufnagle Park.
