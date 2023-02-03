WILLIAMSPORT — Mark Weymer encounters a lot of different animals in his line of work
“This time of the year it’s all skunks and squirrels,” said Weymer, who owns and operates Advanced Wildlife Pest Control LLC, of Williamsport. “Red squirrels, gray squirrels, flying squirrels — all kinds.”
However, the bulk of Weymer’s work, half by his estimate, is centered on nature’s only flying mammal: Bats.
“This area is loaded with them. The middle portion of Pennsylvania,” said Weymer. “That whole (Route) 15 corridor is just really populated with brown bats.”
Specifically, much of his job involves removing bats, 90% of which are little brown or big brown bats, from residential and commercial properties. And while much of his business is concerned with removing animals that are often classified as pests, little brown bats are actually listed as an endangered species in Pennsylvania.
Once prevalent across Pennsylvania, little brown bat populations were decimated by white-nose syndrome, an exotic fungus that first started appearing in the commonwealth in the winter of 2008 and 2009. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the disease wiped out about 90% of the little brown bats in Pennsylvania. For this reason, it is illegal to either kill or harm flying or hibernating bats. And if you end up with bats in your house, well, you don’t call an exterminator.
“You have to be licensed by the game commission to do the work,” Weymer said.
The process of removing bats from a home, often referred to as bat exclusion, does not involve trapping them in the same way that you might with other animals. Rather, bat exclusion focuses on sealing gaps in structures and installing a one-way door that allows bats to exit without being able to get back inside.
For this reason, bat exclusion should not take place in the months between April and August, as this is the maternity period in which moms are raising their pups that have not yet gained the ability to fly on their own.
“When adult females are separated from their young, they’ll do just about anything to get back inside, which increases risk of exposure between bats and humans,” explained Greg Turner, a wildlife biologist with the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Weymer is not particularly afraid of the bats that he comes across on the job. While bats are carriers of rabies, they typically try to avoid contact with people.
“They don’t want to harm you. They are more afraid of you than you are of them. They want to avoid you at all costs,” Weymer said. “I can’t tell you how many times I go into attics in the middle of summer when it’s hot and they’re up there zooming around because they want to go up into the rafters and hide.”
One of the more significant concerns in his line of work lies not with the bats, but with the bat excrement, known as guano. In fact, many people with bats in their homes might notice the bat droppings before ever seeing the bats themselves.
“We had about seven or eight of them when we moved in,” Weymer said, describing the bats there were present in his own Williamsport home. “I would go down to the basement and see their scat sitting on top of the washer, which I knew wasn’t there when I was down there doing laundry two days before.”
Guano tends to pose health risks when it has had the chance to accumulate and dry out over time. In fact, it is the act of cleaning guano, whether by sweeping, shoveling, or sucking it up in a vacuum, that has the potential to release harmful airborne pathogens that can cause respiratory diseases like histoplasmosis.
“When you have a lot of it like that in a sealed-off attic, that’s a health hazard. The guano is probably more dangerous than the bats are at that point. Part of my job is to clean the attic,” Weymer said.
In extreme cases where bat guano has built up in small spaces over a period of years, and even decades, he suits up in a Tyvek suit and a hooded respirator to protect himself from potential airborne pathogens.
“It’s almost like the movie Outbreak. That’s what you have to wear,” Weymer said, recalling the 1995 medical disaster movie in which a virus from an exotic monkey quickly spreads through an American town.
Most residential customers typically only have between six to 10 bats roosting in their homes, meaning that there is a relatively small amount of cleaning to do. The real issue stems from when bats have resided inside of a home over a long period of time, therefore allowing large amounts of guano to amass.
Weymer doesn’t really encounter any bats over the winter, as they hibernate through the cold months. However, once spring arrives and the bats rouse themselves from hibernation, business really starts to pick up again.
“I’m one guy. I’m only one employee. I’m the phone answerer and the grunt—I do everything,” he said. “I usually say, ‘Once March comes, that’s when my life is over until about Thanksgiving.’”
While bats in your home can pose potential problems, they are ultimately beneficial neighbors to have in an ecosystem, as they consume pest insects. Studies have also shown that the presence of bats can decrease mosquito reproduction.
Of course, bats also serve as a food source for other species like falcons, hawks, and owls. Even raccoons which, perhaps unsurprisingly, Weymer also encounters on the job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.