NEW BERLIN — Members of the SUN Area Work and Witness (SAWW) program have fanned out across the Susquehanna River Valley this week on a mission to serve as “the hands and feet of Jesus.”
SAWW is a four-day mission to help the community by investing time, energy and other resources into community projects.
Through the effort, more than 230 volunteers are gathering at approximately 50 sites across Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties to lend a helping hand to those in need.
“This is the second year in a row that we’ve done this program,” said Logan Scholl, program director. “It started out first at the Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene and we have now included Grace Covenant Community Church in Middleburg and Richfield Life Ministries into the program.”
Scholl said the program involves volunteers, age 10 to senior citizens, performing tasks such as landscaping, weeding, painting and small construction projects throughout the region.
“In February, we advertise and ask for people who need assistance to apply with us for a project,” Scholl said. “We then send a team out to access the property and its needs before we tackle a job.”
The group will also be helping at a food pantry, and withrepairs at the Snyder County Children and Youth building.
This year’s theme for the project is “Inspire Hope.”
“Our main goal is sharing God’s love in the community to inspire people that there is hope in a loving God,” Scholl said. “Each team that goes out also has what we call a ‘Listener,’ who spends time talking with the property owner and sharing the good news of God’s love for them.”
For those participating and doing the work, Scholl said the impact is tremendous. Volunteers often walk away from a project feeling more blessed than the property owner they worked with.
The teams meet at the end of each day at the Freeburg Community Center, to debrief and share their experiences of the day.
“Last year we had 120 people and we worked on 27 projects,” Scholl said, of the inaugural year. “This year, it’s almost double what we did last year.
“Who know where God is going to take this in the future. It’s all in his hands.”
One of the teams worked Wednesday at the home of Mary Hummel, near New Berlin.
There, team leader James Wright said volunteers assisted with cleaning up and weeding flower beds, general landscaping, trimming bushes, and cutting down a dead tree at the rear of the home.
“The biggest thing our crews do is help people out who need help. This shows them love through being the hands and feet of Jesus,” said Wright.
“My heart just swelled up seeing these young people just helping an elderly person out,” said Hummel, who uses a walker to get around. “It gives me faith in today’s young people. We do have good young people out there. It just brings me to tears,” she said, as tears of joy welled up in her eyes.
Hummel didn’t know how she was going to get all the work done, so she applied for the program and has been excited since receiving word that she was approved for it.
“I just love the kids,” Hummel said.
Janet Rauch, of Shamokin Dam, sat in the living room with Hummel as she talked about the work that was going on.
“It’s really just uplifting her spirit so she doesn’t feel isolated. We’re just being the hands and feet of Jesus,” said Rauch.
“I think sometimes we come to these folks’ homes thinking they are helpless, but they’re not,” she said. “We are here to hear her story. This generation of people is so welcoming and open, and what a blessing that is.”
Gene Roush, of Kreamer, was busy trimming a holly bush at the home.
“I’m heading into retirement and plan to retire in November, and I want to go into service and give back with what God has blessed me with after I retire,” he said. “This work group is preparing me for that. I’m hoping to give back through my church as long as God allows me.”
Jonah Hess, of Mechanicsburg, worked to pull weeds in a flower bed.
“God brought me here and I’m just excited to be here being the hands of Jesus,” he said.
