District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg
Strangulation
KELLY TOWNSHIP — State police have filed strangulation and simple assault charges against Robert E. Dietrich, 42, of Lewisburg following an alleged incident which occurrec Feb. 11 at a home along Colonel John Kelly Road, Kelly Township, Union County
Troopers allege that during the dispute Dietrich placed a woman in a head lock, restricting her breathing and causing the woman to fear for her life.
DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Diane N. Salnicky, 37, of Orangeville, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), failing to signal and disregard traffic lane.
The charges were filed following a traffic stop conducted Jan. 18 in the area of Route 15 and Furnace Road, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said Salnicky exhibited signs of impairment and had an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .192%
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Buffalo Valley Regional Police have charged Andrew B. Karchner, 26, Selinsgrove with two counts of DUI, driving while operating privileges are suspended, and disregard for traffic lanes.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted along Route 15, near Buffalo Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Police said Karchner was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .242%.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Dewart man has been charged with three counts of driving under the influence, possessing a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.
Those charges were filed against James K. Caton, 47, following a traffic stop conducted Jan. 5 along Route 15.
Troopers said Caton exhibited signs of impairment, and had his blood test positive for THC.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
Furnishing alcohol to minors
MIFFLINBURG — A Mifflinburg man has been charged with furnishing alcohol to minors.
Mifflinburg police charged Adam R. Snyder, 27, he allegedly provided alcohol to someone who overdosed and became unresponsive after drinking two beers and an unknown amount of liquor.
Terroristic threats
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers have charged Gage A. Rothermel, 26, of Williamsport, with terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment, and reckless endangerment following a domestic dispute which occurred Feb. 7 at a home along the White Deer Pike, White Deer Township Union County.
Rothermel was charged after allegedly hitting a woman in the head, and then pointed a handgun at her.
Fleeing police
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Snyder County man has been charged with fleeing or attempting to allude police, reckless driving, driving without lights to avoid identification, exceeding the maximum speed limits, disregard for traffic lanes, DUI, and careless driving as the result of a Feb. 6 incident which occurred Feb. 6 along Route 15 southbound, near White Deer Pike White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Matthew J. Minier, 36, of Beaver Springs was clocked traveling at 92 mph. He allegedly sped away as troopers attempted to stop him, before crossing a grass medium, re-entering Route 15 southbound and then spinning out.
Flight to avoid apprehension
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers have filed flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct charges against Andrew D. Meckley, 47, New Columbia following a Feb. 1 incident which occurred along Gray Hill Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
While attempting to serve Meckley with a felony arrest warrant, troopers said he fled on foot before being tackled.
State Police at Milton
Two-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 10:40 a.m. Feb. 13 at Route 304 and Beaver Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Craig Ackley, 42, of New Berlin, struck a 2006 GM Sierra driven by Mark Mapes, 65, of Mifflinburg, as the Sierra slowed to make a turn.
Ackley, who was allegedly looking at his phone with the crash occurred, has been cited with prohibited text-based communications.
One-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 1:10 p.m. Feb. 14 along Interstate 80, at mile marker 211, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2012 Freightliner driven by Andriy Unhuryan, 31, of Blakeslee, overturned while attempting to enter the interstate. The Freightliner then struck a traffic barrier before coming to rest blocking both lanes of travel.
Unhuryan was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed. The Turbot Township Fire Department responded to the scene.
Theft by disposition of funds
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — William Prowant, 58, of Milton, has been charged after troopers said he accepted $3,922 for window replacement work from Larry Robbins, 77, and Barbara Robbins, 76, of Watsontown. The work was allegedly never completed.
The incident occurred between Sept. 28 and Jan. 22 at 191 Vincent Ave., Watsontown.
Possession
MILTON — Branndon Kerstetter, 31, of Danville, has been charged after troopers said he was found in possession of two marijuana joints.
The incident occurred at 10:51 a.m. Feb. 8 at 751 Mahoning St., Milton.
