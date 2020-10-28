HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced that nominations are now being accepted for Pennsylvania Trail of the Year.
The designation is coordinated by the Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee to elevate public awareness of the thousands of miles of trails available for public enjoyment in Pennsylvania. The advisory committee is charged with implementing the recommendations of the Pennsylvania Trails Strategic Plan to develop a statewide land and water trail network.
The 2021 Trail of the Year will be recognized in: A news release by the advisory committee and DCNR; a commemorative poster for statewide distribution; a trailhead marker along the trail; and a grant for educational programs to promote safety and environmental protection on the trail.
For consideration, a nomination form and supporting documentation must be submitted online by Nov. 20. Visit the Trail of the Year webpage to submit the form and supporting materials.
The Trail of the Year will be announced in early 2021.
