LEWISBURG — Sentencing of a man who entered a guilty plea to felony theft from a local business was still pending this week.
Andrew C. Gemberling, 44, of Lewisburg, entered the plea in Union County Court to felony theft by unlawful taking movable property.
Felony counts of theft by deception false impression, unlawful use of computer and access device used to obtain property or service were dismissed. A misdemeanor count alleging deceptive securing of documents was also dismissed.
Troopers were called in December by Country Cupboard management which suspected Gemberling created fake transactions using a company computer then charged back money to a personal bank account. Country Cupboard had been alerted to “irregularities” by the company which handles its credit card transactions.
Papers initially filed by the investigating trooper described an interview in which Gemberling admitted to taking cash from a front office account, writing off room revenue then refunding the cash to himself.
An audit also alleged 39 credit card refund thefts starting in 2016, 154 cash thefts, 89 personal purchases on a company Sam’s Club card and a personal purchase using a company credit card.
The total amount of the thefts was $85,647.26 according to papers filed.
Gemberling was free on $10,000 bail after a January arrest.
