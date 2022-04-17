SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University and Delaware County Community College have signed a transfer agreement allowing qualified students to earn their bachelor’s degree at tuition savings by transferring after earning their associate degree.
Through this partnership, qualified students also can receive merit-based scholarships of up to $32,000 a year, with an additional $5,000 scholarship available per year for students in Phi Theta Kappa, the college’s academic honor society.
The agreement, which waives the university’s application fees, also requires students complete an intent to enroll form with a Delaware County Community College transfer advisor prior to having earned 30 credits.
Interested students can apply by June 1 for fall semester enrollment or by Oct. 1 for spring semester enrollment this year. All scholarships may be renewed for up to four semesters for students earning an associate degree contingent upon students earning at least 30 credits each academic year at Susquehanna.
